Tuesday 30 October, 2018
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 4:45 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trump has said he plans to abolish the right to citizenship for anyone born in the US

2. #TEACHER: A teacher has been removed from the Teaching Council’s register after a probe found her guilty of applying sellotape to the mouths of five students. 

3. #ASAI: The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland has upheld a complaint against an advertisement for breast massages that claims it reduced the risk of breast cancer and increased breast sizes.

4. #INDONESIA: Indonesian search teams have recovered more remains at the site of a crashed Lion Air jet that plunged into the sea with 189 people on board.

5. #EDUCATION: Substantial gaps exist between the best and worst performing students in Irish schools, new research has found.

