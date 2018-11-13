The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT UK and EU negotiators have finally reached an agreement that will see no hard border on the island of Ireland after Britain’s departure from the bloc in March.

2. #MAYO Gardaí in Mayo are appealing for information after two men in their 20s died in a single-vehicle collision last night.

3. #RAPE MYTHS A TD held up a lace thong in the Dáil this afternoon to highlight controversial comments about the underwear of a woman in recent a rape trial.

4. #CALIFORNIA The death toll from a huge blaze in the US has risen to 42 people, making it the deadliest wildfire in the history of California.

5. #SEX INDUSTRY A new report into sex work in six EU member states has found that Ireland’s sex industry is “thriving in every county”.