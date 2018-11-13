This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 4:52 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT UK and EU negotiators have finally reached an agreement that will see no hard border on the island of Ireland after Britain’s departure from the bloc in March.

2. #MAYO Gardaí in Mayo are appealing for information after two men in their 20s died in a single-vehicle collision last night.

3. #RAPE MYTHS A TD held up a lace thong in the Dáil this afternoon to highlight controversial comments about the underwear of a woman in recent a rape trial.

4. #CALIFORNIA The death toll from a huge blaze in the US has risen to 42 people, making it the deadliest wildfire in the history of California.

5. #SEX INDUSTRY A new report into sex work in six EU member states has found that Ireland’s sex industry is “thriving in every county”.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

