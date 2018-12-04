The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANGLO IRISH BANK: A new report has identified a number of shortcomings from the corporate watchdog that led to the collapse of the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Seán FitzPatrick.

2. #SORRY LOVE: A number of media outlets had reported that Irish hospital staff were told to stop calling patients by pet names. We conducted a FactCheck on those claims.

3. #DRINK DRIVING: Danny Healy Rae has claimed that mass goers are being disrupted by garda checkpoints.

4. #TWERKGATE: French DJ Martin Solveig has apologised after asking the inaugural women’s Ballon D’Or winner Ada Hegerberg whether she could “twerk” live on stage.

5. #YELLOW VESTS: French president Emmanuel Macros has suspended fuel hikes in a bid to end ongoing protests.