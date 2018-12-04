This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 December, 2018
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,902 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4375607
Image: Shutterstock/Iva Vagnerova
Image: Shutterstock/Iva Vagnerova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANGLO IRISH BANK: A new report has identified a number of shortcomings from the corporate watchdog that led to the collapse of the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Seán FitzPatrick. 

2. #SORRY LOVE: A number of media outlets had reported that Irish hospital staff were told to stop calling patients by pet names. We conducted a FactCheck on those claims.

3. #DRINK DRIVING: Danny Healy Rae has claimed that mass goers are being disrupted by garda checkpoints.

4. #TWERKGATE: French DJ Martin Solveig has apologised after asking the inaugural women’s Ballon D’Or winner Ada Hegerberg whether she could “twerk” live on stage.

5. #YELLOW VESTS: French president Emmanuel Macros has suspended fuel hikes in a bid to end ongoing protests.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

