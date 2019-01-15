The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Source: Shutterstock/Alex Andrei

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NAIROBI: A gunfight is underway following a blast at a hotel and office complex in a Nairobi neighbourhood.

2. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a defeat in the House of Commons tonight. Keep up with the latest Brexit news with our liveblog here.

3. #NOT VEGAN: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has reassured a concerned Dáil that he hasn’t gone vegan after saying yesterday that he is cutting down on eating meat.

4. #CARRICKMINES: An inquest into the deaths of five adults and five children in a fire at a halting site in Dublin in 2015 has heard how family members tried to rescue the victims from the blaze.

5. #HOMELESSNESS: Focus Ireland’s Mike Allen has hit back at a statement made by the former chair of the Housing Agency that homelessness is “normal”.