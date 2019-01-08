The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ARDEE A 32-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found in a house in Co Louth.

2. #STRIKE The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has announced that its members will strike on 30 January, with further days of action planned in February.

3. #GOLDEN HOUR RTÉ presenter Larry Gogan is set to leave 2FM after 40 years at the station.

4. #PADDY’S DAY Padraig Harrington has been confirmed as the captain of the European team for next year’s Ryder Cup.

5. #SHUTDOWN Donald Trump will give a televised address in the US tonight as he pushes for a showdown in his ongoing battle for a controversial US-Mexico border wall.