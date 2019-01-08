This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 8 January, 2019
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Shablon
Image: Shutterstock/Shablon

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ARDEE A 32-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found in a house in Co Louth.

2. #STRIKE The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has announced that its members will strike on 30 January, with further days of action planned in February.

3. #GOLDEN HOUR RTÉ presenter Larry Gogan is set to leave 2FM after 40 years at the station.

4. #PADDY’S DAY Padraig Harrington has been confirmed as the captain of the European team for next year’s Ryder Cup.

5. #SHUTDOWN Donald Trump will give a televised address in the US tonight as he pushes for a showdown in his ongoing battle for a controversial US-Mexico border wall.

