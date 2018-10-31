The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #EIBHLIN WILLS: An inquest has found that a baby who died from a cold sore infection contracted the virus in hospital. Eibhlín Wills was 12 days old when she died in December 2015.

2. #OVERCROWDING: Figures from the INMO say this is the worst October on record for hospital overcrowding.

3. #MURDER: The remains of Marie Tierney are being exhumed by Gardaí in Kilkenny today, 34 years after the mother-of-two was found murdered.

4. #STRANGLED: Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul as part of a premeditated killing, a Turkish prosecutor has said.

5. #CAPTAIN: Rhys Ruddock will captain Ireland in their rugby international against Italy on Saturday.