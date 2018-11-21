The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock/Linn Currie

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #JOBS: Aircraft manufacturer Bombardier is to cut 490 jobs in Northern Ireland.

2. #ABUSE: There is evidence that there were as many as 71 alleged abusers at Scouting Ireland according to an ongoing review, a committee heard this morning.

3. #PROTEST: Housing activists forced the cancellation of a Residential Tenancies Board tribunal hearing this morning after occupying the board’s office for almost 90 minutes.

4. #ABORTION: Health Minister Simon Harris has said the timeline for abortion services to be available in Ireland by January next year remains unchanged.

5. #E COLI: A report has found that the quality of water from private water supplies tend to be of poorer quality than public supplies.