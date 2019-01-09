The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ARDEE: The body of murdered Elzbieta Piotrowska has been removed for a post-mortem examination.

2. #RAIDS: Gardaí seized cash and viagra pills during raids in the border region this morning.

3. #BREXIT: Theresa May might only have three days to produce a ‘Plan B’ if her Brexit deal is defeated in parliament.

4. #TERENURE: Former Terenure College rugby coach has been sent forward for trial over indecent assault of young boys.



5. #NORWAY: A ransom has been demanded for a Norwegian millionaire’s wife after her suspected kidnapping.

