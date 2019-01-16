The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Theresa May is facing a no-confidence motion today – here’s an explainer on what it all means.

2. #VARADKAR: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Irish government “profoundly regrets” Westminster’s rejection of Brexit deal.

3. #COURT: Four Co Down men have been jailed for life for their involvement in the May 2017 loyalist feud killing of 35-year-old father-of-two Colin Horner.

4. #BACK PAIN: A man who devised his own “cure” for his back pain was taken to hospital where doctors discovered he’d been injecting himself with his own semen.

5. #SYRIA: A suicide attack has claimed by the Islamic State group has killed at least 15 people, including a US soldier.