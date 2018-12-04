This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
600 tonnes of bonfire material recovered by Dublin City Council over Halloween

The council also received 600 reports regarding material stockpiling.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 6:15 AM
A bonfire on Dublin's Sheriff Street.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
A bonfire on Dublin's Sheriff Street.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL and members of Dublin Fire Brigade removed 600 tonnes of bonfire material this year around Halloween, according to an end-of-year council report. 

Materials – which included wooden pallets and car tires – were recovered and dispose of before they could be used in “illegal bonfires” the council has said. 

This year saw an increase in the amount of recovered material which has led to a reduction in the number of bonfires, according to independent councillor Christy Burke.

“This is year there was a massive reduction in bonfires,” says Burke. “Communities have been tremendous.”

In 2017, the council removed 450 tonnes of bonfire material during the Halloween period in response to more than 300 reports from the public.

In 2016, it removed 420 tonnes of bonfire materials during the Halloween period after receiving 280 stockpiling reports from the public.

In recovering the bonfire material this year, the council received 600 reports from members of the public regarding stockpiling in the lead up to Halloween. 

However, people do “take advantage” of the council’s increased collection services in October, too, says Burke. 

“I’ve seen beds get thrown out, I’ve seen chair be left out. It’s all sorts.”

Each year Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) carries out dozens of stockpiling raids around the city. This year only three bonfires were attended by Dublin Fire Brigade on Halloween night, according to the council. 

In previous years, DFB has adopted new tactics in tackling illegal bonfires across the city, including the use of drones to curb stockpiling.

DFB’s regional control centre received around 900 calls on Halloween night this year. 

