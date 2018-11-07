The 9 at 9: Wednesday

VERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MIDTERMS: The Democratic party has regained control of the House of Representatives in the US Midterm election, but failed to regain control of the Senate.

2.#SCHOOLS: The parents of pupils at two schools in Tyrrelstown in Dublin, affected by structural issues at the properties, have been invited to meet with engineers today. It’s hoped the site visit will reassure families it’s safe for their children to return to school.

3.#CANNABIS Officials from the Department of Health have travelled abroad to help sort out Ireland’s difficulty in accessing cannabis products for the new medicinal access scheme.

4.#IMMIGRATION Many non-Irish nationals are as likely to be employed and as educated as Irish people according to new research published by the ESRI this morning.

5.#COMMUTERS Passengers have complained of increased delays on public transport this week. Fallen wet leaves, the end of the mid-term break and a rail service at capacity are among the reasons for service delays.

6.#VIRGIN MEDIA Virgin Media has filed cases against fishermen in High Court alleging damage to its underwater cables. It’s understood the company is seeking a six figure sum from at least one of the trawlers.

7.#KENNY Newstalk’s Pat Kenny and his wife, Kathy are opposing plans for three apartment blocks and seven houses on a site adjacent to their Dalkey home.

8.#WIFI Under a new EU scheme to be launched today local authorities can apply for vouchers worth €15,000 to provide free public WiFi in town centres, parks, libraries and museums.

9.#SOME NECK Supervet star Noel Fitzpatrick has gone viral. Fitzpatrick was in Donnybrook in Dublin yesterday when he spotted a frightened swan walking through the traffic. The Laois native wrapped his blazer around the swan and carried it back to the nearby grand canal.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.