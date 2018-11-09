The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT DUP leader Arlene Foster has criticised British Prime Minister over a letter which suggests a no-deal Brexit will include a new border in the Irish Sea.

2. #MELBOURNE One person has died and several people have been injured in a rush hour stabbing in Melbourne.

3. #QUADS Gardaí, Dublin City Council and the Department of Transport are in discussions about proposed new laws which could see Gardaí being able to effectively clampdown on quad bikes and scramblers.

4. #YOUTUBE A Garda has brought a High Court action aimed at compelling internet giants Google to take down a Youtube video with a commentary which he claims is false, malicious and is defamatory of him.

5. #SHOOTING Man who survived Las Vegas shooting was killed in California bar mass attack.

6. #RENTING WOES A woman who took her landlord to the Workplace Relations Commission over his refusal to accept the Housing Assistance Payment scheme has been awarded €7,000.

7.#MORE TRAINS Irish Rail is adding trains to the timetable in response to passenger demands. The new services will be rolled out from next month.

8.#WEATHER Met Éireann has said today will be unsettled across the country with heavy rain leading to a number of weather warnings.

9. #HOMELESS A group of children who are experiencing homelessness will launch their own book today to share their stories with other young people in Ireland.

