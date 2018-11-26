The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CRI ALERT: Gardaí issued an urgent appeal for help to find a 3-year-old in Wexford, who was subsequently found safe and well.

2. #CRISIS IN CRIMEA: An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council was called after Russia seized three Ukrainian ships.

3. #ANNUAL REPORT: There was a warning of “systemic difficulties” in the courts system as the Rape Crisis Centre said it handled over 13,000 calls last year.

4. #MIGRANT CARAVAN: The US dramatically shut down its border after hundreds of migrants attempted to cross over from Mexico.

5. #MENTAL HEALTH: 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country.

6. #VAGINAL MESH: Women with vaginal mesh complications are too ill to attend a protest over their care.

7. #LEO VARADKAR: Bethany Home survivors said they are “shocked” to receive the first letter from a Taoiseach “in 20 years”.

8. #ORANGE ORDER: The Taoiseach is set to meet with Orange Order reps to discuss the needs of Protestant communities at the border.

9. #IRELAND: Johnny Sexton has been crowned World Rugby Player of the Year. It was quite the night for Ireland – Joe Schmidt was named Coach of the Year and the senior men’s side were named Team of the Year.