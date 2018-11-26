This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your week.

By Sean Murray Monday 26 Nov 2018, 8:47 AM
1 hour ago 3,964 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4359727
Image: Nungning20/Shutterstock
Image: Nungning20/Shutterstock

Updated 50 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CRI ALERT: Gardaí issued an urgent appeal for help to find a 3-year-old in Wexford, who was subsequently found safe and well. 

2. #CRISIS IN CRIMEA: An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council was called after Russia seized three Ukrainian ships. 

3. #ANNUAL REPORT: There was a warning of “systemic difficulties” in the courts system as the Rape Crisis Centre said it handled over 13,000 calls last year. 

4. #MIGRANT CARAVAN: The US dramatically shut down its border after hundreds of migrants attempted to cross over from Mexico

5. #MENTAL HEALTH: 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country

6. #VAGINAL MESH: Women with vaginal mesh complications are too ill to attend a protest over their care

7. #LEO VARADKAR: Bethany Home survivors said they are “shocked” to receive the first letter from a Taoiseach “in 20 years”. 

8. #ORANGE ORDER: The Taoiseach is set to meet with Orange Order reps to discuss the needs of Protestant communities at the border.

9. #IRELAND: Johnny Sexton has been crowned World Rugby Player of the Year. It was quite the night for Ireland – Joe Schmidt was named Coach of the Year and the senior men’s side were named Team of the Year.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Justice Minister condemns arson attack at Donegal hotel being prepared for asylum seekers
    71,354  32
    2
    		Missing 3-year-old recovered safe and well
    63,244  22
    3
    		Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    46,293  0
    Fora
    1
    		'If Dublin were a car, it'd be running on four bald tyres with no spare in the boot'
    256  0
    2
    		As Uber Eats arrives in Ireland, Deliveroo threatens defecting restaurants with higher rates
    207  0
    The42
    1
    		Johnny Sexton crowned World Rugby Player of the Year
    67,007  126
    2
    		'It was suggested to me by Robbie. At first, I thought, ‘you cheeky b******s’'
    49,026  55
    3
    		Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him
    43,229  77
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what happened when I tried to curb my 7 hour-a-day phone habit
    3,736  0
    2
    		Can you match these Sex and the City quotes to the character that delivered them?
    3,413  0
    3
    		What's in my makeup bag? Simone Scribes
    2,923  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    Manning up to MS: My diagnosis awoke my inner strength
    Prostate cancer: 'If you are at risk, don't ignore it, go and talk about it and seek some advice'
    GARDAí
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    Man dies after collision between two motorcycles and 4x4
    DUBLIN
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls
    How I Spend My Money: An accountant on €60,000 still paying off an unsuccessful Celtic Tiger investment
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    CORK
    Kilcummin continue Kerry's strong record in Munster as they're crowned intermediate champions
    Kilcummin continue Kerry's strong record in Munster as they're crowned intermediate champions
    Renewed appeal to help find boy missing from Cork
    Ireland's carer of the year: 'We're all on our knees, we all need support and we're not getting it'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie