The 9 at 9: Friday

1. #REJECTED: EU leaders have rebuffed a plea by Theresa May to help her sell her Brexit deal to parliament.

2. #MEXICO: A seven-year-old girl who crossed the US-Mexico border with her father last week died after being taken into the custody of the US Border Patrol, federal immigration authorities confirmed.

3. #STRASBOURG: The gunman who killed two people and wounded at least 13 in an attack on a Christmas market was killed yesterday by police, France’s Interior Minister confirmed.

4. #ELECTION: It’s 100 years today that Ireland went to the polls in the historic 1918 election, which saw women voting for the first time and led to Sinn Féin sweeping to power.

5. #ABORTION: Abortion legislation has passed through the final stages of the Oireachtas and will now be signed into the law by President Michael D Higgins.

6. #FIANNA FÁIL: Micheál Martin has said his party will not cause an election next year, privately some of his party members are not at all happy with that decision.

7. #BLAZE: A devastating fire that killed three young children and a pregnant woman began with a tea light candle, an inquest heard yesterday.

8. #WEATHER: It’s set to be a wet and windy weekend across the country, according to Met Éireann.

9. #COURTS: A man is due in court this morning charged over an incident in which a car mounted a footpath and struck three people before driving off.