The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GROUNDED: People have been told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns that an Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick.

2. #TRAVEL CHAOS: At Gatwick this morning, flights are slowly getting back to normal but many Irish flights are still being affected as passengers are urged to check with their airline.

3. #SURPRISE MOVE: Donald Trump is under fire for ordering a major military withdrawal from Afghanistan, with one senior foreign official in Kabul saying “if you’re the Taliban, Christmas has come early”.

4. #TESCO: Supermarket Tesco is “extremely disappointed” as more workers are set to go on strike today and tomorrow at stores in Sligo and Leitrim.

5. #HOMELESS: Homeless charity the Peter McVerry Trust has increased the number of homeless beds to just under 1,000, as part of the 333 new beds promised under the government’s winter strategy.

6. #MOROCCO: Authorities in Morocco have said that the suspect linked to the murder of two Scandinavian backpackers had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

7. #NATIONAL SERVICE PLAN: A senior HSE figure has said that meeting both current and future challenges is “unsustainable” as its €16 billion funding plan for 2019 was unveiled.

8. #WINTER SOLSTICE: On the shortest day of the year, it has been announced that “remarkable archaeological discoveries” have been made near Newgrange passage tomb.

9. #KARVINA: Thirteen people have died and up to 10 are injured after a methane explosion in a Czech coal mine.