Dublin: 7 °C Monday 24 December, 2018
The 9 at 9: Christmas Eve

Here’s what’s happening today.

By Christina Finn Monday 24 Dec 2018, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,357 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4413047
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CRIME: Data released to TheJournal.ie reveals that over 1,200 Irish people have been arrested by Met Police this year

2. #CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he can’t say if anyone will be held to account for the ballooning costs of the new children’s hospital. 

3. #GARDAÍ: The Garda Fraud Squad in Dublin have been made aware of a new case of attempted money laundering after a teenage girl from Wicklow was tricked into allegedly washing money for a criminal gang. 

4. #INDONESIA: The search for survivors has begun after the death toll from the Indonesian tsunami tops 280

5. #VISA: Changes to Ireland’s re-entry visa system means some immigrants are unable to spend Christmas with their families. 

6. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to The Irish Times former literary correspondent Eileen Battersby who was tragically killed in a car crash in Meath on Saturday. 

7. #BREXIT: Irish citizens in the UK have expressed fears over where they will stand after Brexit, with some expressing doubts that the British government would be able to provide the clarity and answers they sought.

8.#SYRIA: US President Donald Trump has signed the order to withdraw troops from Syria. 

9. #FACTCHECK Do all children’s letters reach Santa before Christmas Eve? We investigate to find out

