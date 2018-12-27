The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #REFUSED: Over 3,500 people were refused entry to Ireland at passport control in the last year, TheJournal.ie has learned.

2. #COMMISSION: A public consultation has been launched today on was structure an Electoral Commission to oversee future elections and referendums will have.

3. #SMOKERS: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe considered giving a reprieve to smokers in October’s Budget after seven consecutive years of excise duty increase, but then changed his mind.

4. #RELOCATED: 47 adults and 58 children have today officially moved to Ireland from Syria, via a refugee camp in Lebanon.

5. #ELECTION: An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has refused to rule out an election next year, according to reports in the Irish Times.

6. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trump paid a visit to American troops stationed in Iraq.

7. #ALPS: A 12-year-old boy was rescued 40 minutes after being swept away and buried by an avalanche while skiing with his parents in the French Alps, rescuers said.

8. #PENALTY POINTS: More than half a million people had penalty points on their driving licences by 30 September this year.

9. #INDONESIA: The country has raised the danger alert level for an erupting volcano that sparked a killer tsunami at the weekend.