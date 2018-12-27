This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s everything you need to know as your day gets started.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 9:09 AM
1 hour ago 2,767 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4414810
Image: Shutterstock/TADDEUS
Image: Shutterstock/TADDEUS

Updated 21 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #REFUSED: Over 3,500 people were refused entry to Ireland at passport control in the last year, TheJournal.ie has learned.

2. #COMMISSION: A public consultation has been launched today on was structure an  Electoral Commission to oversee future elections and referendums will have. 

3. #SMOKERS: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe considered giving a reprieve to smokers in October’s Budget after seven consecutive years of excise duty increase, but then changed his mind. 

4. #RELOCATED: 47 adults and 58 children have today officially moved to Ireland from Syria, via a refugee camp in Lebanon.       

5. #ELECTION: An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has refused to rule out an election next year, according to reports in the Irish Times.  

6. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trump paid a visit to American troops stationed in Iraq.

7. #ALPS: A 12-year-old boy was rescued 40 minutes after being swept away and buried by an avalanche while skiing with his parents in the French Alps, rescuers said.

8. #PENALTY POINTS: More than half a million people had penalty points on their driving licences by 30 September this year. 

9. #INDONESIA: The country has raised the danger alert level for an erupting volcano that sparked a killer tsunami at the weekend.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Wasn't happy with the lack of pints': Visitors complain about Ireland's most popular tourist attractions
    91,441  55
    2
    		15 people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Christmas night
    47,684  65
    3
    		25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
    39,273  26
    Fora
    1
    		Online courses can be a maze for post-grads. Cork's Doctoralnet wants to fix that
    48  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's not Irish. Why is Mick trying to get him to play for Ireland?'
    57,801  89
    2
    		As it happened: Manchester United v Huddersfield Town, Premier League
    34,878  16
    3
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Newcastle, Premier League
    31,980  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kris Jenner's 'Rich As F*ck' Christmas gift is as Kardashian-esque as it gets... it's The Dredge
    9,285  0
    2
    		The Young Offenders Christmas Special landed last night, but how did the nation take to it?
    8,001  2
    3
    		Here's why Donald Trump's 'Santa' question was such an agonising moment
    4,503  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    RTÉ
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for
    IFA willing to meet health minister after he backs idea of Irish farmers growing cannabis
    CHRISTMAS
    Why asking for the gift receipt shouldn't be considered rude
    Why asking for the gift receipt shouldn't be considered rude
    Three non-Irish gals tell us how they celebrate Christmas
    This Dublin charity will put your unwanted Christmas presents to good use
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Who do you think will win the Premier League?
    Who do you think will win the Premier League?
    Solskjaer hails impact of 'happy boy' Pogba
    Arsenal boss apologises after kicking bottle that 'touched' Brighton fan

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie