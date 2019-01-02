This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 2 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 8:00 AM
40 minutes ago 1,818 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4419638
Image: Shutterstock/Olga Miltsova
Image: Shutterstock/Olga Miltsova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1.#DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: New laws to protect victims of domestic violence come into effect today.

2. #ON THE UP: House prices are expected to rise by around 5% in 2019, according to the latest house price report from MyHome.ie.

3. #APPEAL: A teenage girl has died in hospital after being struck by a car on New Year’s Eve. 

4. #PODCAST: Stephen Teap has told TheJournal.ie’s podcast Left Behind that he went public with his story so he can tell his boys when they grow up that he did everything he could.

5. #VACANT SITES: A total of 298 sites across 17 local authorities in Ireland will be subject to the vacant sites levy, effective from 1 January.

6. #THEFTS: Gardaí were called to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin on 17 occasions regarding theft allegations, according to figures released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act.

7. #DETECTED: Gardaí arrested 8,753 drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs in 2018. 

8.#IN THE WILD: A new dedicated website about pine martens in Ireland has been set up as a result of an increasing number of calls to wildlife services from the general public enquiring about the mammal. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Security man fired after failing to bring lost flight attendant through US pre-clearance at Dublin Airport
    124,144  0
    2
    		First babies of New Years began arriving just seconds after midnight
    69,522  41
    3
    		Two men injured in overnight shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    48,044  19
    Fora
    1
    		Irish startup investment plunged last year - here's why things are looking up for 2019
    66  0
    The42
    1
    		The Irishman who battled alcoholism, fought for the world title and was never knocked down in 57 pro bouts
    50,536  15
    2
    		Irish-influenced New York to make mark on Major League Rugby in 2019
    32,216  9
    3
    		‘I’m quite a quiet person’ - The Irish teen sensation who can’t stop breaking records
    32,067  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		28 ways 2019 is about to make you feel extremely old
    53,284  31
    2
    		Unsurprisingly, the Donald Trump skit on Jools Holland's Hootenanny did not go down well
    18,627  1
    3
    		This Insta MUA's fake plastic surgery transformation shows just how idealistic beauty standards remain
    11,049  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    Over 3,000 people attended emergency departments in Ireland yesterday
    Abortion services will be available in Ireland from today
    HEALTH
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    Timeline: The history of abortion in Ireland
    GARDAí
    Teenage girl dies in hospital after being knocked down by car in Cork collision
    Teenage girl dies in hospital after being knocked down by car in Cork collision
    Gardaí called about thefts at Crumlin's children's hospital 17 times in two years
    Dublin teenager missing since last night found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Missing teenager found safe and well
    Missing teenager found safe and well
    Men charged over robbery where shop staff were threatened with knife and hatchet
    Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie