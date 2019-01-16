This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started..

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 7:59 AM
33 minutes ago 1,587 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4442531
Image: Shutterstock/Francesco83
Image: Shutterstock/Francesco83

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: Theresa May is set to face a no confidence vote today after MPs overwhelmingly rejected her deal to leave the European Union.

2. #AUCKLAND: British family to be deported after outraging New Zealanders with an alleged spree of bad behaviour.

3. #KENYA: At least 15 people have died in an Islamist attack on a hotel complex in Nairobi. 

4. #APPEAL: Gardaí have appealed for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy. 

5. #WEATHER: It’s set to be a cold and wet day across the country, as the unseasonably mild weather for January is replaced by more typical conditions.

6. #UNITED NATIONS: One in three of  United Nations employees have reported experiencing sexual harassment at the world body over the last two years, according to a survey.

7. #FACTCHECK: An image shared on social media was said to be showing the decline of “ethnic Irish” population in the coming decades. But is it true?

8. #DRIVERS: Taxi drivers across Dublin want stricter punishments for those who violently assault and rob drivers as well as a dedicated garda liaison officer to deal with crime against them.

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

