The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: Theresa May is set to face a no confidence vote today after MPs overwhelmingly rejected her deal to leave the European Union.

2. #AUCKLAND: British family to be deported after outraging New Zealanders with an alleged spree of bad behaviour.

3. #KENYA: At least 15 people have died in an Islamist attack on a hotel complex in Nairobi.

4. #APPEAL: Gardaí have appealed for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy.

5. #WEATHER: It’s set to be a cold and wet day across the country, as the unseasonably mild weather for January is replaced by more typical conditions.

6. #UNITED NATIONS: One in three of United Nations employees have reported experiencing sexual harassment at the world body over the last two years, according to a survey.

7. #FACTCHECK: An image shared on social media was said to be showing the decline of “ethnic Irish” population in the coming decades. But is it true?

8. #DRIVERS: Taxi drivers across Dublin want stricter punishments for those who violently assault and rob drivers as well as a dedicated garda liaison officer to deal with crime against them.