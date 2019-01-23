The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CANNABIS: Irish farmers could soon be given licences to grow cannabis here. The Department of Health said it may review current policy which prohibits the cultivation of the plant.

2. #SALA: The search for missing footballer Emiliano Sala will continue this morning. Sala is missing, presumed dead, after the single-engine Piper PA-46 Malibu aircraft disappeared en route to Cardiff.

3. #WIND IN THEIR SAILS: Plans for a major offshore windfarm to begin operating in the early-2020s off the coast of Louth have been welcomed by a number of climate activists and local politicians.

4. #DEFENCE: The group that represents Defence Forces personnel, PDFORRA, is bringing a High Court action against the State over allowances paid to its members.

5. # RESCUE: Irish coast guard search-and-rescue service helicopter pilots are set to take industrial action from midday on Thursday. The pilots’ roster issues and the over-reliance on overtime are the main reasons for the action, according to unions.



6. #NEWARK: Flights from the major US airport Newark were suspended yesterday after a drone was spotted flying near it. In December, London’s Gatwick airport was paralysed for 36 hours after a drone sighting.

7. #SIT DOWN: Talks aimed at averting a strike by nurses and midwives are due to get underway this afternoon. (RTÉ)

8. #TONY GOLDEN: Settlement talks between the family of the late garda Tony Golden and representatives of the Minister for Public Expenditure, Paschal Donohoe, have broken down. Garda Golden was shot five times and killed in a murder-suicide attack while on duty at Omeath, Louth, three years ago.



9. #LUKE KELLY: Two statues of iconic Dubliners singer Luke Kelly will be unveiled at the end of the month. The statues will be placed on either side of the city with one being located on South King Street on the southside as well Sheriff Street on the northside.

