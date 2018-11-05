The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ALCOHOL: Alcohol advertisements will be banned from within 200 metres of a school, crèche or local authority playground from next year.

2. #SCHOOLS: Tyrrelstown Educate Together and the adjacent St Luke’s National School, two of the Dublin schools affected by structural defects, will remain closed today. A number of other schools are due to reopen.

3. #BANKERS: The Department of Finance is paying external consultants just over €140,000 to help assess if bankers’ pay should go up, with a report due to make a recommendation by the end of this year.

4. #BREXIT: Dominic Raab, the UK’s Brexit Secretary, reportedly wants Britain to have the right to pull out of the Irish backstop agreement after just three months – a scenario

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has shut down, saying it wouldn’t deliver on previous UK commitments.

5. #PATERNITY LEAVE: More than 51,000 fathers have taken paternity leave since the scene was introduced in September 2016.

6. #MIDTERMS: Last-minute campaigning is taking place ahead of the midterm elections in the US, with Rihanna hitting out at Donald Trump using her music at his “tragic rallies“.

7. #IRAN: President Hassan Rouhani said Iran “will proudly bypass sanctions” by the United States that took effect today targeting the country’s oil and financial sectors.

8. #WARNING: Luas drivers have had to apply the emergency brakes 550 times to date in 2018, saying people running red lights and not paying attention have caused a number of near-misses.

9. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has forecast an unsettled week, with spells of wet and windy weather. Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford were the counties worst affected by rain this morning.

