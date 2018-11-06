The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OVERTIME: The annual overtime bill at the Garda press office rose by more than €100,000 – to over €115,000 – compared to the previous year, following the start of the Disclosures Tribunal, new figures released to TheJournal.ie show.

2. #MIDTERMS: US voters today decide whether President Donald Trump will keep his Republican majority in Congress or face a hostile Democratic majority after a bitter campaign for midterm elections described by both sides as “a battle for America’s soul”.

3. #GRENFELL TOWER: Five men been have been arrested in London on suspicion of a public order offence in connection with an investigation into a video posted online that shows an effigy of Grenfell Tower being burned.

4. #ROSCOMMON: Gardaí are investigating a three-vehicle collision in Co Roscommon in which a 68-year-old woman died last night.

5 #SCHOOLS: Two schools in the Dublin suburb of Tyrrelstown will remain closed until at least Thursday as authorities iron out operational issues following structural problems with the buildings.

6. #BREXIT: A large-scale survey of the UK population has found that the majority of British people think Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and Jeremy Corbyn would have handled Brexit negotiations worse than Prime Minister Theresa May.

7. #DONEGAL: A 66-year-old man has been arrested by gardaí in Donegal on suspicion of the murder of two British soldiers in 1972.

8. #OIREACHTAS: The Oireachtas Commission has issued tenders worth €1 million for contracts to supply food and drink to its catering facilities, including the Dáil bar.

9. #FUNDRAISER: A campaign to help a Donegal man who has run several marathons for charity as he battles a rare and aggressive form of cancer has raised €10,000 in four days.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.