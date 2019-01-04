This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Friday 4 Jan 2019, 7:41 AM
Image: Shutterstock/scott conner
Image: Shutterstock/scott conner

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PLASTIC: Government departments, public bodies and schools are set to crack down on single-use plastics, with a number of measures including no longer purchasing single-use plastic cups, cutlery and straws for use within their offices.

2. #GARDAÍ: A senior garda officer, who is the subject of an investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, has been suspended from duty.

3. #PODCAST: In our latest Left Behind podcast, Karen Docherty talks about the aftermath of losing both her sons to suicide.

4. #IRISH: A record number of submissions from the public, more than 2,100, have been made to the government in relation to the consultation on how to exempt students from studying Irish in schools.

5. #US: The House of Representatives has approved measures in an attempt to end a partial government shutdown in the US. 

6. #CERVICALCHECK: The scheme to compensate women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy could cost up to €15 million, the Irish Times reports.

7. #RUSSIA: An American ex-Marine detained in Moscow last week has been charged with espionage – the latest development in a series of spying accusations between Russia and the US.

8. #FISHING: The chances of survival for the offspring of important fish species will dramatically worsen if the global rise in temperature is not limited by 1.5 degrees Celsius, scientists have warned.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

