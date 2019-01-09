The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LOUTH: A 32-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested in connection with the violent death of Elzbieta Piotrowska in Ardee, Co Louth.

2. #STRIKE: Nurses have explained why they’re going on strike on 30 January, citing poor pay and conditions.

3. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump used a prime-time address to the US to insist on €5 billion for a steel wall along the Mexican border that he said would stop the shedding of “American blood” by illegal immigrants.

4. #BREXIT: A House of Commons debate on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal with the EU will begin today, ahead of next week’s crucial vote [BBC News].

5. #CERVICALCHECK: The CervicalCheck Project Team wrote to Health Minister Simon Harris in October asking him to end the offer of free smear rechecks, as it was putting pressure on the healthcare system, FOI documents show.

6. #REFUGEE STATUS: The United Nations has said a Saudi woman who fled her family and refused to leave a Bangkok hotel is a legitimate refugee and has asked Australia to resettle her.

7. #HOUSING: Local activists from the Liberties are to meet with Dublin City Council officials to discuss whether it’s possible to stop plans to turn a community garden into rapid-build housing.

8. #AUSTRALIA: Police are investigating the delivery of suspicious packages sent to foreign embassies and consulates in Melbourne and Canberra.

9. #THE FAVOURITE: Irish-produced movie The Favourite has received 12 nominations at the British Academy Film Awards, including best film.

