The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHOOTING: A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot in Bray, Co Wicklow, last night.

2. #ARDEE: A man in his 30s is due to appear in court this morning charged in relation to the murder of Elzbieta Piotrowska.

3. #SHUTDOWN: US President Donald Trump reportedly stormed out of negotiations on funding a US-Mexico border wall when Democratic opponents refused to agree to the project.

4. #DEFAMATION: Cynthia Owen, the woman at the centre of the so-called Dalkey ‘House of Horrors’ case, is suing the Irish Daily Mail for alleged defamation.

5. #CERVICALCHECK: The Sydney-based company that runs the laboratory in Dublin tasked with examining cervical smear slides had warned the government that the CervicalCheck programme was “in jeopardy” in June last year.

6. BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to get some Labour MPs on side ahead of a crucial House of Commons vote on her Brexit deal next week.

7. #ADOPTION: Couples who were left in limbo after an adoption agency shut down in 2015 are to get payments from the Department of Children.

8. #HOUSE OF FRASER: Customers of retailer House of Fraser who purchased or were issued gift cards in euros will not be able to have them reissued after the company went into administration and was taken over last year.

9. #ASHLEY JUDD: A US court has dismissed actor Ashley Judd’s sexual harassment lawsuit against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein – but said she can move forward with allegations he defamed her and damaged her career.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.