The 8 at 8: Friday

1. #FIRE: Gardaí have launched an investigation into a fire that occurred at a former hotel earmarked as a Direct Provision centre in Rooskey.

2. #EXPENSES: Over €1,000 in subsistence expenses was claimed by two TDs each for a five-day trip to Switzerland last year, documents released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act show.

3. #US: President Donald Trump has used a visit to the US-Mexico border to push his demand for a multi-billion dollar wall – a divisive proposal which has led to a partial government shutdown in the US.

4. #BREXIT: British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for general election to be held in order to “break the deadlock” around Brexit.

5. #VULTURE FUNDS: The Master of the High Court has written to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, urging him to support legislation aimed at keeping people in their homes.

6. #YOUNG SCIENTISTS: Several projects at this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition relate to climate change and renewables – showing the topics are key issues for teenagers.

7. #TENNIS: A tearful and injury-plagued Andy Murray has announced he is likely to retire from tennis this year and hopes to make it until Wimbledon, but conceded the Australian Open could be his last event.

8. #PRIVACY: A DCU study has indicated that teenagers using the app Yubo are sharing content through secondary profiles such as Instagram and Snapchat, jeopardising their privacy and leaving themselves vulnerable.

