The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DERRY: Two more men have been arrested in connection with a car bomb attack that happened in Derry city on Saturday night. Four men are in custody at present.

2. #AIR CORPS: A man who is taking the State to court over his time in the Air Corps believes 72 of his colleagues died prematurely, linking their deaths to alleged chemical exposure at work.

3. #BREXIT: Downing Street has rejected reports that Prime Minister Theresa May is considering rewriting a portion of the Good Friday Agreement so she can help get her Brexit deal through.

4. #WATERFORD: A 60-year-old man was killed after being hit by a truck while walking in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, last night.

5. #TRAFFICKING: A court in a rural Irish town was told there were suspicions a child who arrived in the State a year-and-a-half earlier may have been trafficked.

6. #DÁIL100: The Dáil sat for the first time 100 years ago today. During the first session TDs talked about what the new government wanted to achieve and the rights citizens would enjoy.

7. #US: A man who killed four members of his family at their Oregon home was shot by police as he tried to kill a girl, authorities have said.

8. #WEATHER: Temperatures to set to drop to minus two degrees this week, with hail, sleet and snow forecast for the coming days.

