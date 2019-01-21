This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Monday 21 Jan 2019, 7:44 AM
17 minutes ago 771 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4450618
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DERRY: Two more men have been arrested in connection with a car bomb attack that happened in Derry city on Saturday night. Four men are in custody at present.

2. #AIR CORPS: A man who is taking the State to court over his time in the Air Corps believes 72 of his colleagues died prematurely, linking their deaths to alleged chemical exposure at work.

3. #BREXIT: Downing Street has rejected reports that Prime Minister Theresa May is considering rewriting a portion of the Good Friday Agreement so she can help get her Brexit deal through.

4. #WATERFORD: A 60-year-old man was killed after being hit by a truck while walking in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, last night.

5. #TRAFFICKING: A court in a rural Irish town was told there were suspicions a child who arrived in the State a year-and-a-half earlier may have been trafficked.

6. #DÁIL100: The Dáil sat for the first time 100 years ago today. During the first session TDs talked about what the new government wanted to achieve and the rights citizens would enjoy.

7. #US: A man who killed four members of his family at their Oregon home was shot by police as he tried to kill a girl, authorities have said.

8. #WEATHER: Temperatures to set to drop to minus two degrees this week, with hail, sleet and snow forecast for the coming days.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Everything you need to know about viewing the 'super wolf blood moon' overnight
    82,745  37
    2
    		M50 fully reopens after being closed due to incident, heavy traffic remains
    66,760  27
    3
    		Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    64,542  100
    Fora
    1
    		How to lead a team without making people feel like minions
    192  0
    2
    		Irish firm Symphony is trying to claw back €3.6m it lost in a claimed bitcoin fraud
    41  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Wasps vs Leinster, Heineken Champions Cup
    78,384  40
    2
    		'I'm not angry or bitter. I'm fit, healthy and happy again and that's important'
    39,837  11
    3
    		All-Ireland derby at the Aviva Stadium as Champions Cup quarters confirmed
    38,955  97
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We asked you to share the worst mistake you've made in work, and we've picked our favourites
    5,917  3
    2
    		Can You Guess If These Junk Foods Are Vegan Or Not?
    5,051  4
    3
    		35 albums you should be looking forward to in 2019
    2,971  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Sarah? Gardaí appeal for information on missing 14-year-old
    Have you seen Sarah? Gardaí appeal for information on missing 14-year-old
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Man and woman arrested as gardaí seize €500k worth of drugs in Drimnagh
    DUBLIN
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    PSNI
    Two more men arrested over Derry car bomb
    Two more men arrested over Derry car bomb
    CCTV footage of Derry city centre car bomb released as two men (20s) arrested
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    OPINION
    Opinion: The PSC could become the most expensive administrative error in the history of the State
    Opinion: The PSC could become the most expensive administrative error in the history of the State
    Neil Fox's sister Donna was killed while cycling. He's calling for action from Shane Ross on an overtaking law
    'Helicopter parents: If you let your child fall down they might just learn to get back up again'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie