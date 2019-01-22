The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1 #EVICTION: A woman on rent supplement payments who was “placed under severe financial pressure” as a result of an eviction row has been awarded €5,000 by the Workplace Relations Commission.

2. #HOMELESSNESS: Almost 850 children discharged from Temple Street Children’s University Hospital’s emergency department last year had no fixed address and many of them went back to emergency accommodation.

3. #DERRY: The three security alerts in Derry city yesterday were all hoaxes, the PSNI has said.

4. #CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: The row over the spiralling costs at the National Children’s Hospital is set to intensify this week as the Oireachtas Health Committee is to hear from department officials about how the costs got so out of control.

5. #KILLER ROBOTS: More than three in five people across 26 countries oppose the development of so-called ‘killer robots‘ – autonomous weapons that could select and kill targets without human intervention, according to new research.

6. #WHITE HOUSE: Senator Kamala Harris has announced she is seeking to become the first African-American woman to hold the office of US president, joining an already-crowded field of Democrats lining up to take on Donald Trump.

7. #DRIVING: Most Irish people think there shouldn’t be an upper age-limit for drivers, according to a new opinion poll.

8. #US: Boys from a Catholic school in Kentucky were treated unfairly in a rush to judgment, US President Donald Trump has said – after allegations the students mocked a Native American elder.

