This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 22 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 7:48 AM
32 minutes ago 1,360 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4452363
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1 #EVICTION: A woman on rent supplement payments who was “placed under severe financial pressure” as a result of an eviction row has been awarded €5,000 by the Workplace Relations Commission.

2. #HOMELESSNESS: Almost 850 children discharged from Temple Street Children’s University Hospital’s emergency department last year had no fixed address and many of them went back to emergency accommodation.

3. #DERRY: The three security alerts in Derry city yesterday were all hoaxes, the PSNI has said.

4. #CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: The row over the spiralling costs at the National Children’s Hospital is set to intensify this week as the Oireachtas Health Committee is to hear from department officials about how the costs got so out of control.

5. #KILLER ROBOTS: More than three in five people across 26 countries oppose the development of so-called ‘killer robots‘ – autonomous weapons that could select and kill targets without human intervention, according to new research.

6. #WHITE HOUSE: Senator Kamala Harris has announced she is seeking to become the first African-American woman to hold the office of US president, joining an already-crowded field of Democrats lining up to take on Donald Trump.

7. #DRIVING: Most Irish people think there shouldn’t be an upper age-limit for drivers, according to a new opinion poll.

8. #US: Boys from a Catholic school in Kentucky were treated unfairly in a rush to judgment, US President Donald Trump has said – after allegations the students mocked a Native American elder.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Camogie star charged with assaulting two women in Cork pub
    102,784  0
    2
    		Teen who stared at Native American protester says he was trying to calm the situation
    80,983  153
    3
    		Snow-ice warning issued by Met Éireann
    76,798  27
    Fora
    1
    		Hainan Airlines is launching a second direct route from Ireland to China
    1,102  0
    2
    		As it announces 1,000 jobs, Facebook has been cleared for a raft of upgrades to its new D4 home
    426  0
    3
    		Poll: When do you think Ireland's housing crisis will ease?
    377  0
    The42
    1
    		Lowry climbs back inside world's top 50 after bumper payday in Abu Dhabi
    32,393  28
    2
    		Further second row blow for Ireland as Henderson ruled out for 'several weeks'
    24,810  59
    3
    		Munster's Tadhg Beirne ruled out of opening rounds of Six Nations
    24,553  52
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Imagine if a high-profile woman echoed Russell Brand's approach to parenting
    11,276  8
    2
    		A Youtuber raised €175k for a charity supporting transgender kids 'to spite' Father Ted creator Graham Linehan
    8,802  5
    3
    		Where are all the key players in the Fyre Festival documentary now?
    8,424  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Sara? She's been missing from Dublin since last Tuesday
    Have you seen Sara? She's been missing from Dublin since last Tuesday
    Gardaí appeal for help to find Emily Gallagher missing from Dublin
    Missing boy (14) found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Retired surgeon groped 14-year-old patient that he played chess with, trial told
    Retired surgeon groped 14-year-old patient that he played chess with, trial told
    Family of 18-year-old missing for 10 days 'very concerned for his wellbeing'
    Missing 14-year-old girl found safe and well
    PSNI
    Third Derry security alert in a day, after van abandoned outside girls' school
    Third Derry security alert in a day, after van abandoned outside girls' school
    Derry car bomb has 'absolutely nothing to do with Brexit', Bradley says
    CCTV footage of Derry city centre car bomb released as two men (20s) arrested
    DERRY
    Security alerts in Derry lifted as police say all three were 'hoaxes'
    Security alerts in Derry lifted as police say all three were 'hoaxes'
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Detectives 'extremely close' to breakthrough over murder of RUC officer in Omagh

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie