The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CERVICAL CHECK: The Health Service Executive has said that up to 6,000 women could be called for repeat smear tests, after many of them have expired.

2. #SHUTDOWN: US President Donald Trump has agreed to delay his State of the Union address until the US government shutdown, now in its fifth week, is over.

3. #PARTNERSHIP: Fianna Fáil and SDLP leaders will today announce plans to join their parties in a “policy partnership” at a joint press conference in Belfast.

4. #SALA: Guernsey Police have decided to recommence a search for a missing plane which was carrying footballer Emiliano Sala.

5. #BREXIT: Revenue is not planning for customs posts along the Northern Irish border, but will operate controls on a risk-based approach at traders’ premises, an Oireachtas Committee will be told today.

6. #HEAT-STRESSED BATS: Temperatures in Australia have hit a record of 49 degrees Celsius, as bats fell from trees and more than 44 people received emergency medical care in the last 24 hours.

7. #SISTERS OF MERCY: The venue for a speech to be given by Culture Minister Josepha Madigan on the role of women in the church has been changed due to threats of protests focused on Madigan’s role in the Repeal the Eighth movement.

8. #WEATHER: Temperatures will reach 6 to 10 degrees this afternoon, and 3 to 5 degrees in Ulster, and the day will be mostly cloudy, with some light rain and breezes, according to Met Eireann.

9.#CHRISTMAS WASTE: Volunteers have removed 13 tonnes of waste dumped illegally in the last three weeks – including mattresses, furniture, toys and domestic waste — in the Wicklow and Dublin Mountains.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.