The 8 at 8: Friday

1. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing further unrest over her draft Brexit deal with Cabinet minister Michael Gove understood to be considering quitting.

2. #SHOOTING: The man shot dead in Leixlip last night has been named locally as Clive Staunton and is said to have links to the Hutch family.

3. #WILDFIRES: The number of people missing in one of California’s deadliest wildfires has now soared to more than 600.

4. #THE CHURCH: A campaign to remember the persecution of Christians could see churches around Ireland lit up red later this month.

5. #CAMBODIA: Two leaders of Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge have been found guilty of genocide, in a landmark ruling almost 40 years after the fall of the brutal regime.

6. #FLOWER POWER: Funding to the tune of €100,000 is being pumped into a programme to remove rhododendrons from Killarney National Park.

7. #HIV POSITIVE: 454 people have been diagnosed with HIV so far this year in Ireland, an increase of 66 people on last year.

8. #STOP RIGHT NOW!: The Spice Girls have announced a gig at Croke Park on 24 May next year.