The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing further unrest over her draft Brexit deal with Cabinet minister Michael Gove understood to be considering quitting.
2. #SHOOTING: The man shot dead in Leixlip last night has been named locally as Clive Staunton and is said to have links to the Hutch family.
3. #WILDFIRES: The number of people missing in one of California’s deadliest wildfires has now soared to more than 600.
4. #THE CHURCH: A campaign to remember the persecution of Christians could see churches around Ireland lit up red later this month.
5. #CAMBODIA: Two leaders of Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge have been found guilty of genocide, in a landmark ruling almost 40 years after the fall of the brutal regime.
6. #FLOWER POWER: Funding to the tune of €100,000 is being pumped into a programme to remove rhododendrons from Killarney National Park.
7. #HIV POSITIVE: 454 people have been diagnosed with HIV so far this year in Ireland, an increase of 66 people on last year.
8. #STOP RIGHT NOW!: The Spice Girls have announced a gig at Croke Park on 24 May next year.
