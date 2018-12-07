This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what’s happening today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 7 Dec 2018, 7:48 AM
Image: Shutterstock/artem evdokimov
EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DRUGS: Four people have been arrested after gardaí seized suspected drugs worth €2.8 million in Dublin yesterday evening.

2. #HOUSING: The CSO has compiled graphs on the impact of Ireland’s economic crisis on housing. 

3. #HAUWEI: Canada has defended the arrest of an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei on a US extradition request.

4. #TRAINS: Late night trains and commuter services are back for the weekends in the run-up to Christmas and after Dublin’s New Year celebrations.

5. #VACCINATIONS: Health Minister Simon Harris is to tell his counterparts in Europe about the dangers of spreading anti-vaccination myths. 

6. #CORLESS: Catherine Corless, poet Thomas Kinsella and physicist Michal Lipson will be awarded honorary degrees at Trinity College today.

7. #BURIAL: Former US president George HW Bush has been laid to rest in Texas. 

8. #DRINKING: The latest figures released by the CSO has shown a pattern in Ireland’s economic development through the decline and increase in popularity of goods such as Champagne and sparkling wine.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

