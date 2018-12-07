The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DRUGS: Four people have been arrested after gardaí seized suspected drugs worth €2.8 million in Dublin yesterday evening.

2. #HOUSING: The CSO has compiled graphs on the impact of Ireland’s economic crisis on housing.

3. #HAUWEI: Canada has defended the arrest of an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei on a US extradition request.

4. #TRAINS: Late night trains and commuter services are back for the weekends in the run-up to Christmas and after Dublin’s New Year celebrations.

5. #VACCINATIONS: Health Minister Simon Harris is to tell his counterparts in Europe about the dangers of spreading anti-vaccination myths.

6. #CORLESS: Catherine Corless, poet Thomas Kinsella and physicist Michal Lipson will be awarded honorary degrees at Trinity College today.

7. #BURIAL: Former US president George HW Bush has been laid to rest in Texas.

8. #DRINKING: The latest figures released by the CSO has shown a pattern in Ireland’s economic development through the decline and increase in popularity of goods such as Champagne and sparkling wine.

