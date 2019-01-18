The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHOOTING: A man in his 20s died in a shooting yesterday evening outside Gym Plus in Swords, while a second man is in serious condition in hospital.

2. #ARRESTED: A man who was arrested in connection with an alleged rape at a Dublin hotel last month has been released without charge by gardaí at Dundrum Station.

3. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has cancelled a government officials’ trip to the Word Economic Summit in Davos, Switzerland, amid the US government shutdown, now in its fourth week, CNN is reporting.

4. #VAT INCREASE: Hospitality businesses have criticised Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe for the controversial VAT increase - from 9% to 13.5% – which they say could force them to close down.

5. #CHICAGO POLICE: Three current and one former police officers in Chicago were acquitted yesterday of conspiring to protect a colleague by falsifying the circumstances around the fatal shooting of a black teenager, according to NBC.

6. #ULSTER BANK: Ulster bank has initiated a High Court action against Minister for Culture, Josepha Madigan, though the nature of the case is not currently known.

7.#AUSTRLIA: A man has been arrested in Australia in relation to the murder of Israeli student, Aiia Maasarwe, two days after her body was found in Melbourne.

8. #JOBS: Tech Giant Salesforce is to announce 1,500 new jobs in Dublin as part of a significant investment in Dublin’s North Wall Quay.

9. #WEATHER: Temperatures are set to drop below freezing this evening, bringing us into a cold weekend. Temperatures will be between 5 and 10 degrees tomorrow, with some sunny spells, and scattered showers, before turning very cold on Sunday night

