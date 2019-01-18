This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 18 January, 2019
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as we kick off a chilly Friday morning.

By Zuzia Whelan Friday 18 Jan 2019, 8:47 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Jukov studio
Image: Shutterstock/Jukov studio

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHOOTING: A man in his 20s died in a shooting yesterday evening outside Gym Plus in Swords, while a second man is in serious condition in hospital. 

2. #ARRESTED: A man who was arrested in connection with an alleged rape at a Dublin hotel last month has been released without charge by gardaí at Dundrum Station. 

3. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has cancelled a government officials’ trip to the Word Economic Summit in Davos, Switzerland, amid the US government shutdown, now in its fourth week, CNN is reporting.  

4. #VAT INCREASE: Hospitality businesses have criticised Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe for the controversial VAT increase - from 9% to 13.5% – which they say could force them to close down. 

5. #CHICAGO POLICE: Three current and one former police officers in Chicago were acquitted yesterday of conspiring to protect a colleague by falsifying the circumstances around the fatal shooting of a black teenager, according to NBC

6. #ULSTER BANK: Ulster bank has initiated a High Court action  against Minister for Culture, Josepha Madigan, though the nature of the case is not currently known. 

7.#AUSTRLIA: A man has been arrested in Australia in relation to the murder of Israeli student, Aiia Maasarwe, two days after her body was found in Melbourne.

8. #JOBS: Tech Giant Salesforce is to announce 1,500 new jobs in Dublin as part of a significant investment in Dublin’s North Wall Quay. 

9. #WEATHER: Temperatures are set to drop below freezing this evening, bringing us into a cold weekend. Temperatures will be between 5 and 10 degrees tomorrow, with some sunny spells, and scattered showers, before turning very cold on Sunday night

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuzia@thejournal.ie

