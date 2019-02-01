The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ABORTION: A number of investigations are underway over the alleged leak of a woman’s details after she had an abortion in Dublin.

2. #BIG FREEZE: The UK experienced its coldest night since 2012 last night with temperatures in some areas dropping to -15.4C.

3. #LONDON: Amid those freezing conditions, police in London discovered an abandoned newborn baby.

4. #BANK HOLIDAY: A number of MEPs are campaigning for Europe Day to be marked as a public holiday across the EU.

5. #CHURCH: A Catholic diocese in Texas has published a list of 300 priests accused of sexual abuse since 1950.

6. #HOMELESSNESS: A new report has shown that the rate of deaths among homeless people in Dublin was up to 10 times higher than in the general population.

7. #SYRIA: A US court has found the Syrian government culpable in the 2012 death of journalist Marie Colvin, ordering a €264 million judgment.

8. #DOWN UNDER: Australia recorded its hottest month ever in January, with mean temperatures exceeding 30C for the first time. (BBC News)

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.