The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT ENDGAME: Today is being described as ‘Judgement Day’ in the UK as Theresa May presents her proposed Brexit deal to her Cabinet.

2. #LOUTH: A stabbing, a kidnap and petrol bomb attacks are among some of the incidents that have occurred in a week as part of a gang feud in Drogheda.

3. #COMMUTER PROBLEMS: Luas services through Dublin city centre were suspended for a time due to a broken down bus on the tracks.

4. #TINA CAHILL: An Irish woman who killed her fiance in Sydney has told a judge she did not leave the “controlling and fairly unpleasant” man because she loved him dearly.

5. #WEINSTEIN: Actress Paz De la Huerta has filed a lawsuit accusing disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of raping her in 2010.

6. #OUT THE DOOR: US First Lady Melania Trump has publicly pushed for the dismissal of a White House deputy national security advisor.

7. #HEALTH SERVICE: The Ombudsman has expressed disappointed that the HSE has not fully implemented recommendations made following a report on patient complaints.

8. #LIKE AND SHARE: Alcohol ads on social media sites can increase young adults’ desire to drink if the ads contain pro-drinking comments from users.

9. #REFRENDUMS: Posters and social media advertising regulations should be drawn up in future referendums, the Referendum Commission has recommended

