The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OUR LADY OF LOURDES: A new poll for TheJournal.ie has found that most people don’t support changing the names of hospitals to remove religious references, amidst plans to change the name of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

2. #CHARGED: Kinahan associate Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh due in UK court this morning over firearms offences.

3. #EVE OF VOTE: UK Prime Minister Theresa May is to warn of the “catastrophic” effects of failing to deliver Brexit during a factory visit in Stoke today.

4. #GDANSK: The Mayor of Gdansk remains in critical condition this morning after he was stabbed in the heart during a charity event.

5. #FOI: The government is refusing to release a report on the Public Services Card because it may “be contrary to the public interest”.

6. #GAEILGE: Parents are handpicking psychologists to get their children exemptions from learning Irish, the Irish Daily Mail reported this morning.

7. #BACK TO WORK: The Dáil returns tomorrow after its Christmas break, with Brexit, housing and the health service sitting atop Leo Varadkar’s list of the most pressing issues with a Fine Gael parliamentary meeting due to take place today.

8. #CARRICKMINES: The inquest into the deaths of 10 people in the Carrickmines blaze begins today.

9. #WEATHER: The mild, dry January is coming to an end as cold, rainy weather is set to sweep in across the country.