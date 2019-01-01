The 8 at 8: New Year's Day

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BUDGET: Many Budget changes kick in today. Here’s all you need to know.

2. #COLLISION: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Co Cork yesterday evening.

3. #STABBING: UK counter-terrorism police are investigating a multiple stabbing at a Manchester railway station yesterday evening.

4. #SHOOTING: Two men have been injured in a shooting incident in Dublin in the early hours of the morning.

5. #ABORTION: Abortion services will be available across the country from today.

6. #BABIES: Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101, Unicef said today.

7. #DIVORCE: The referendum on divorce may be delayed, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

8. #COINS: To commemorate the first meeting of Dáil Éireann in 1919 The Central Bank is launching a new €2 coin with one million going into circulation this year.