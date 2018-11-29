The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VISAS The US House of Representatives has passed a bill that would open up a number of visas designated for Australia to Irish citizens.

2. #SEX CRIME A suspected international pimp has been given permission to remain in Ireland despite a number of active investigations into him, TheJournal.ie has learned.

3. #MORE THAN A GAME Hurling and camogie have been added to a UNESCO list designed to raise the awareness of important cultures worldwide.

4. #BREXIT The Bank of England has warned that a no-deal Brexit would trigger a financial crisis in Britain and that the pound could plunge by 25%.

5. #COLD HARD CASH Calls have been made for the introduction of a payment in times of severe weather events.

6. #COURTS A man who threatened to put intimate images of his ex-partner up on Facebook if she didn’t pay him €5,000 he claimed she owed has avoided jail.

7. #DIASPORA Ten people will be honoured at the Presidential Distinguished Service Awards for the Irish Abroad today.

8. #WEATHER Rain in the east will clear as the morning develops, although scattered heavy showers will become more widespread across the country during the afternoon.

