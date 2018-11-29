This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s made the headlines so far today.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 7:58 AM
28 minutes ago 1,391 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VISAS The US House of Representatives has passed a bill that would open up a number of visas designated for Australia to Irish citizens. 

2. #SEX CRIME A suspected international pimp has been given permission to remain in Ireland despite a number of active investigations into him, TheJournal.ie has learned.

3. #MORE THAN A GAME Hurling and camogie have been added to a UNESCO list designed to raise the awareness of important cultures worldwide.

4. #BREXIT The Bank of England has warned that a no-deal Brexit would trigger a financial crisis in Britain and that the pound could plunge by 25%.

5. #COLD HARD CASH Calls have been made for the introduction of a payment in times of severe weather events. 

6. #COURTS A man who threatened to put intimate images of his ex-partner up on Facebook if she didn’t pay him €5,000 he claimed she owed has avoided jail.

7. #DIASPORA Ten people will be honoured at the Presidential Distinguished Service Awards for the Irish Abroad today.

8. #WEATHER Rain in the east will clear as the morning develops, although scattered heavy showers will become more widespread across the country during the afternoon.

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

