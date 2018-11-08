The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING,TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THOUSAND OAKS: Police in the US are responding to a mass shooting in California. A number of people have been reported seriously injured.

2. #ACCOSTED: CNN’s White House reporter Jim Acosta has had his White House security clearance suspended after asking tough questions of Donald Trump at a heated press conference.

3. #RIP: Renowned musician and composer Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin has died aged 67.

4. #HIDDEN HOMELESS: Young couple who both work full-time describe how they have been left homeless through no fault of their own. Kelly Priestly and Glen Kielty were part of a small group of housing activists who handed in a petition signed by 3,500 people to stop the sale of a site in Sandyford in south Dublin.

5. #ARMISTICE DAY: Fine Gael’s Frank Feighan is urging Irish politicians to wear a shamrock poppy. He said it’s time to stop airbrushing the Irish soldiers who died in World War I out of our history”.

6. #GO SLOW: Just one in four Irish children get the recommended daily level of physical activity.

7. #HOMELESSNESS FIGURES: The Housing Committee will be told that the recategorisation of homeless figures has “undermined confidence in the data”.

8. #STUDY: A new report has found that smoking and diabetes have a greater impact on heart attack risk in women than men.

9. #WUFF JUSTICE: Just four dog poo fines have been issued in Dublin city so far this year.

