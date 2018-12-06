The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.iebrings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ABORTION: The legislation legalising abortion in Ireland has been passed by the Dáil.

2. #CLONTARF: Gardaí in Dublin have increased their number of patrols around the Clontarf area after a number of muggings and threatening behaviour by a gang of youths in recent weeks.

3. #FIRE: A fire in the roof of a building in East Wall, Dublin has been brought under control overnight.

4. #HUAWEI: A top Huawei executive has been arrested in Canada and faces extradition to the US, officials have said.

5. #ARRESTED: Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside a school in west Belfast on Tuesday.

6. #MIGRANTS: A study has found that common myths surrounding migrants and public health aren’t supported by evidence despite being used to justify exclusion policies.

7. #REVENUE: The Revenue Commission has issued an official warning about the latest bogus phone call scam being carried out on members of the public.

8. #CHRISTMAS: Irish consumers plan to spend this Christmas but remain cautious as Brexit looms, according to the latest KBC/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index.