The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NURSES STRIKE: The Psychiatric Nurses Association has begun an overtime ban as a 24-hour strike action by INMO nurses ended at 8am.

2. #WINTRY: Motorists are being urged to take extra caution amid icy conditions that are expected to last for the rest of the week.

3. #QUITTING: A new trial has shown that e-cigarettes are almost twice as effective as other nicotine aids in helping smokers quit smoking.

4. #DONEGAL: Funerals of the four young men who died in a Donegal car crash on Sunday are to take place today.

5.#VULTURE FUNDS: The government is set to oppose a bill which would give mortgage holders the power to block the sale of their loans to vulture funds.

6. #DRUGS: Gardaí in Kerry believe that a Lithuanian heroin gang previously based in the east of the country have moved a large portion of its trade to the southwest.

7. #ASSUALT: The Dáil heard yesterday that three boys who allegedly sexually assault a young girl at an underage disco were cautioned through the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

8. #DIVINE INTERVENTION: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has said that “God wanted Donald Trump to be president”.

9. #VIOLENCE: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has announced there will be a review of the government’s plan tackling domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.