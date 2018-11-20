The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CONSENT: Almost nine in 10 people have said there is never a good reason to discuss a complainants style of clothing or underwear in rape trials.

2. #REVIEW: A review into the conduct of Northern Ireland’s sexual assault cases has recommended the exclusion of the public from court proceedings.

3. #SPAIN: One person has died and six people have been injured after a passenger train derailed outside Barcelona.

4. #BREXIT: The DUP voted against the Conservative Party in the House of Commons last night in a move designed to show displeasure at the draft Brexit deal.

5. #CHICAGO: Four people have died, including two female members of staff and a police officer, after a gunman opened fire at a Chicago hospital.

6. #PAPAL VISIT: RTÉ received 450 emails regarding its coverage of the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland, but no official formal complaints.

7. #DRUGS: This year’s Global Drugs Survey is asking a number of new questions about cost and health warnings to help build a picture about recreational drug use.

8. #WHITE HOUSE: The US President’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump used a personal email account for government business, in violation of federal rules.

9. #NOT FOR RENT: Airbnb has said it will remove from its website all properties in Israeli settlements built on the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.