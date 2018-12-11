The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LANDLORDS: Cabinet is set to approve long-awaited legislation today which will slap sanctions on landlords of up to €30,000 if they breach rent caps.

2. #RAPE: Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an alleged rape of a woman in the early hours of Monday morning.

3. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May is to visit Germany’s Angela Merkel today as she works to salvage her Brexit deal.

4. #KINAHANS: Gardaí have created a security plan following the release from prison of one of the Kinahan gang’s biggest targets

5. #BLASPHEMY: The scheme of the Bill to repeal the offence of blasphemy from the Irish Constitution will go before Cabinet today.

6. #COURT: An employee of the Director of Public Prosecutions is to face a three-day trial accused of breaking the Official Secrets Act in connection with the Peter Butterly murder trial.

7. #TAX: The Irish exchequer’s reliance on income from corporation tax leaves us highly vulnerable to the relocation of even one large company, ESRI has said.

8. #HUAWEI: A top executive of Huawei has sought release from Canadian detention, offering to submit to strict electronic monitoring.

9. #YELLOW VESTS: Groups of “yellow vest” protesters across France responded scathingly to the “crumbs” offered by President Emmanuel Macron in a speech intended to defuse their revolt, but others acknowledged his efforts.

