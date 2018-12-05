The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.iebrings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TSUNAMI: A 7.5-magnitude earthquake has struck off New Caledonia, prompting a tsunami alert and evacuations on the Pacific island, authorities said.

2. #MUELLER: Robert Mueller has recommended that US president Donald Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn should face no jail time.

3. #BREAKTHROUGH: In a medical first, a mother who received a uterus transplant from a dead donor gave birth to a healthy baby, according to researchers.

4. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May is to publish the full legal advice on her Brexit deal today, after a bruising defeat in the House of Commons.

5. #CONTACTLESS: Temple Street University Children’s Hospital in Dublin has said that it is introducing cashless donations in the run-up to Christmas this year.

6. #CHRISTMAS: RTÉ has announced its seasonal TV programming with The Young Offenders Christmas Special leading the schedule’s charge.

7. #TWITTER: Far-right groups and political actors dominated Twitter and flooded the social media platform with anti-refugee sentiment at key moments during the refugee crisis, new research from DCU has found.

8. #FUNERAL: The state funeral of former US president George WH Bush, who died on Friday, will take place at the National Cathedral in Washington DC later today, RTÉ reports.