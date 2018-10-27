This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 8:41 AM
4 hours ago 5,903 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4308902
Image: Shutterstock/ifong
Image: Shutterstock/ifong

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ÁRAS 2018: Michael D Higgins is on course to be re-elected president, with two exit polls suggesting he’ll get in the region of 56-58% of first preference votes.

2. #VOTING: Votes from the presidential election and blasphemy referendum, which is on course to pass, will be counted today. We’ll keep you up to date with all the latest news in our liveblog.

3. #SCHOOLS: Two Dublin schools which were shut down due to safety concerns are due to partially reopen next week.

4. #US: A Florida fan of Donald Trump has been arrested and charged with posting bombs to opponents of the US president in a week-long spree that inflamed the country ahead of key elections.

5. #TRAINS: Irish Rail is set to begin major works to replace the Victorian-era roof at Dublin’s Pearse Station this weekend, leading to the disruption of a number of services serving the station.

6. #SAUDI ARABIA: US Pentagon Chief Jim Mattis has warned a Middle East forum that the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul “must concern us all greatly”.

7. #JOHN REYNOLDS: We take a look back at the life of music promoter John Reynolds, who changed the Irish clubbing and festival scenes.

8. #VIAGOGO: Pre-tax profits at the Irish arm of controversial secondary ticket-selling website Viagogo last year increased by 101% to €262,796.

9. #FOLIC ACID: The Department of Health has no plans to fortify food with folic acid, despite reports that it will be added to all UK flour to help reduce the number of babies born with birth defects. 

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Exit polls predict huge re-election for Higgins with Casey jumping to second
    120,617  436
    2
    		US mail bomb suspect charged with five crimes - faces 48 years in prison if found guilty
    59,722  107
    3
    		Megyn Kelly dropped from US TV show after blackface comments
    51,710  84
    Fora
    1
    		'I was flying to London weekly to meet clients - it wasn't your typical final year in college'
    407  0
    2
    		'An inability to answer very basic questions': How an Irish 'virtual hospital' project fell flat
    107  0
    3
    		'To keep attracting foreign investment, Ireland needs to get its act together on water'
    24  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,728  8
    2
    		'It’s unique, small, noisy, bonkers, heart-breaking and joyous in equal measure'
    22,833  12
    3
    		Connacht claw back 14-point deficit, but suffer dramatic late loss to Ospreys
    20,012  37
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Nicki Minaj is the last person who should be considered a feminist, despite her 'empowering' Little Mix collab
    5,375  3
    2
    		Poll: Is it ever okay to jilt someone at the altar?
    4,926  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,113  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Two men awarded settlements after being unlawfully imprisoned by a judge for two nights
    Driver who threw beer from car and caused €3,000 damage to garda car jailed for three-and-a-half years
    HSE
    Almost 10,000 over-75s left lying on trolleys for more than 24 hours in first eight months of year
    Almost 10,000 over-75s left lying on trolleys for more than 24 hours in first eight months of year
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    GARDAí
    Man to appear in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Cork
    Man to appear in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Cork
    Gardaí name 59 year-old killed in Cork shooting as Derry Coakley as tributes pour in on social media
    'I was half-expecting him to wake up': Court hears how man dismembered friend's body with chainsaw
    DUBLIN
    Two schools which were shut due to structural defects to partially reopen next week
    Two schools which were shut due to structural defects to partially reopen next week
    Music promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds dies suddenly aged 52
    How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager on €60,000 renting in Dublin with his partner

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie