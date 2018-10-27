The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ÁRAS 2018: Michael D Higgins is on course to be re-elected president, with two exit polls suggesting he’ll get in the region of 56-58% of first preference votes.

2. #VOTING: Votes from the presidential election and blasphemy referendum, which is on course to pass, will be counted today. We’ll keep you up to date with all the latest news in our liveblog.

3. #SCHOOLS: Two Dublin schools which were shut down due to safety concerns are due to partially reopen next week.

4. #US: A Florida fan of Donald Trump has been arrested and charged with posting bombs to opponents of the US president in a week-long spree that inflamed the country ahead of key elections.

5. #TRAINS: Irish Rail is set to begin major works to replace the Victorian-era roof at Dublin’s Pearse Station this weekend, leading to the disruption of a number of services serving the station.

6. #SAUDI ARABIA: US Pentagon Chief Jim Mattis has warned a Middle East forum that the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul “must concern us all greatly”.

7. #JOHN REYNOLDS: We take a look back at the life of music promoter John Reynolds, who changed the Irish clubbing and festival scenes.

8. #VIAGOGO: Pre-tax profits at the Irish arm of controversial secondary ticket-selling website Viagogo last year increased by 101% to €262,796.

9. #FOLIC ACID: The Department of Health has no plans to fortify food with folic acid, despite reports that it will be added to all UK flour to help reduce the number of babies born with birth defects.

