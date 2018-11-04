This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 8:43 AM
1 hour ago 3,718 Views No Comments
A clock showing 9 o'clock.
Image: Shutterstock/Stockerz
A clock showing 9 o'clock.
A clock showing 9 o'clock.
Image: Shutterstock/Stockerz

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FOXROCK: A woman is set to appear in court this morning in connection with the death of a man at a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock, Co Dublin.

2. #KILDARE: A man is due to appear in court this morning in connection with the murder of David Boland in Athy, Co Kildare.

3. #NAAS: A 16-year-old boy who was detained in relation to a hit-and-run collision in Naas, in which a woman was seriously injured, has been released without charge.

4. #FUNERALS: Over the past two years, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has paid out over €9.5 million in exceptional needs payments to help cover the cost of funerals and burials, figures released to TheJournal.ie confirm.

5. #HEALTH: In an interview with the Sunday Business Post, former HSE chief Tony O’Brien has criticised Health Minister Simon Harris’ handling of the CervicalCheck controversy, saying Harris is a weak minister who “runs scared of headlines”.

6. SURREY: Eight children were injured after a giant inflatable slide collapsed at a fairground before a fireworks display in Surrey, Sky News reports.

7. #LEINSTER HOUSE: 10 interns with intellectual disabilities who are doing work experience at Leinster House are only receiving lunch vouchers, rather than payment, according to the Sunday Times.

8. #MIDTERMS: If you plan on following the US midterm results on Tuesday, here’s what to watch out for.

9. #LABOUR: A motion at this year’s Labour conference has called for members of Seanad Éireann to be allowed run as leader of the party.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

