Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 25 December, 2018
The 9 at 9: Christmas Day

Here’s what’s happening today.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 25 Dec 2018, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Sofia Andreevna
Image: Shutterstock/Sofia Andreevna

A HAPPY CHRISTMAS day to you all. Here are the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #THE BIG DAY: Many of us are waking up and exchanging gifts this Christmas morning, but here’s what it’s like for some of the people who get up and head to work

2. #TAOISEACH: Leo Varadkar has said his low point of 2018 was how the government handled the CervicalCheck scandal

3. #MASSACHUSETTS: Actor Kevin Spacey has a date set in court for next month over charges of indecent assault against a teenager

4. #HUMANITARIAN CRISIS: There are fears of a looming humanitarian crisis in Indonesia as supplies dwindle following the deadly tsunami

5. #DONALD TRUMP: Video on social media is circulating of Donald Trump apparently asking a seven-year-old if they believed in Santa Claus – which is a strange thing to ask because of course he’s real. 

6. #IN THE WATER: If you, like quite a few people, are planning a Christmas Day swim, here’s some advice on how to stay safe

7. #SCRAMBLER: Gardaí who pursue children on scrambler bikes may be ‘personally liable’ if an accident occurs.

8. #HE WAS HERE: Reports are flooding in all over the country saying that Santa Claus visited Irish boys and girls wherever they happened to be last night, as a flurry of present opening began from around 6am. 

9. #WEATHER: Forget the snow, it’s set to be quite a mild Christmas Day according to Met Éireann. 

