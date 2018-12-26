The 9 at 9: St Stephen's Day

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #SUPPORT: Childline received more than 1,200 contacts from children and young people on Christmas Day.

2. #INDONESIA: Rescuers are struggling to reach isolated communities after torrential rain in the areas affected by the recent tsunami.

3. #CRIME: More than 180 Irish people were arrested by Greater Manchester Police – including one for murder – in the last 12 months.

4. #NORTH DUBLIN: Gardaí seized 11 motorbikes and two cars and arrested five people yesterday as part of an operation to tackle the use of scramblers, quad bikes and mopeds.

5. #PAY UP: Homeowners who are currently exempt from paying property tax may be expected to pay in the future under proposals to be considered by the government in 2019.

6. #BORDER CONTROL: US Customs and Border Protection has ordered medical checks on every child in its custody after the death of an 8-year-old boy from Guatemala.



7. #JAPAN: The government has said it will resume commercial whaling next year but it will restrict hunting to its own territorial waters.

8. #SYRIA: Air defences shot down Israeli missiles near Damascus yesterday, according to state media, while Israel said it was protecting itself from anti-aircraft fire.

9. #TIME TRAVELLING: Ever wonder how the makers of Reeling in the Years manage to fit a year into a short episode? We asked them all about it.