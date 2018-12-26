This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: St Stephen's Day

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 8:54 AM
Image: Delaina Haslam via Flickr
Image: Delaina Haslam via Flickr

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #SUPPORT: Childline received more than 1,200 contacts from children and young people on Christmas Day.

2. #INDONESIA: Rescuers are struggling to reach isolated communities after torrential rain in the areas affected by the recent tsunami. 

3. #CRIME: More than 180 Irish people were arrested by Greater Manchester Police – including one for murder – in the last 12 months. 

4. #NORTH DUBLIN: Gardaí seized 11 motorbikes and two cars and arrested five people yesterday as part of an operation to tackle the use of scramblers, quad bikes and mopeds. 

5. #PAY UP: Homeowners who are currently exempt from paying property tax may be expected to pay in the future under proposals to be considered by the government in 2019. 

6. #BORDER CONTROL: US Customs and Border Protection has ordered medical checks on every child in its custody after the death of an 8-year-old boy from Guatemala. 

7. #JAPAN: The government has said it will resume commercial whaling next year but it will restrict hunting to its own territorial waters. 

8. #SYRIA: Air defences shot down Israeli missiles near Damascus yesterday, according to state media, while Israel said it was protecting itself from anti-aircraft fire. 

9. #TIME TRAVELLING: Ever wonder how the makers of Reeling in the Years manage to fit a year into a short episode? We asked them all about it

