Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 30 December, 2018
Advertisement
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 30 Dec 2018, 8:45 AM
16 minutes ago 638 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4417644
Image: Shutterstock/shtukicrew
Image: Shutterstock/shtukicrew

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MEASLES: The number of reported measles cases in Ireland more than trebled this year, with seven in 10 of the confirmed cases involving people who were not vaccinated.

2. #PROPERTY: The cost of buying a house in Ireland rose by €1,000 per month in 2018, new figures reveal.

3. #AI: Leo Varadkar has warned that robots and artificial intelligence pose a risk to people’s jobs.

4. #UNIDENTIFEID REMAINS: Questions have been raised about why the remains of five unidentified men buried in Ireland can’t be exhumed for DNA testing.

5. #BREXIT: The chances of Britain leaving the European Union are “50-50” if MPs reject Theresa May’s deal, British international trade secretary and Brexiteer Liam Fox told the Sunday Times.

6. #VEHICLES: An Garda Síochána has entered into a public procurement process to secure a provider to offer a nationwide vehicle recovery service. The contract will last for a maximum of four years, with an estimated total value of €250,000 per year.

7. #DÁIL BAR: Here’s what drinks, and how many, were bought in the Dáil bar in 2018.

8. #SMEAR TESTS: A group of women wrote to the then-Minister for State with responsibilities for Women’s Affairs and Family Law in 1986 outlining their concerns over waiting times for cervical smear tests results, State Papers show.

9. #CARLOW: Locals in a small village in Carlow have said they are devastated at having to close their park just before Christmas.

