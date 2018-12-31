This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 31 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: New Year's Eve

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Monday 31 Dec 2018, 8:19 AM
1 hour ago 2,443 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4418264
Image: Shutterstock/aliasemma
Image: Shutterstock/aliasemma

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PASSPORTS: A record number of Irish passport were issued this year – more than 822,000. One in five applications came from the UK - a 20% increase from 2017 figures, believed to be a result of Brexit.

2. #DUBLIN: Three men are due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with an armed robbery at a grocery shop in Dublin. Gardaí said employees at the shop in Stillorgan were threatened with a knife and a hatchet before two men stole a sum of cash and attempted to flee the scene.

3. #AUSTRALIA: Two Irish men have been charged following the alleged assault of a 66-year-old man in Sydney, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

4. #CRIME: The Kinahan cartel is close to collapse after increased pressure on its activities from gardaí in 2018.

5. #MOROCCO: Fifteen men have been charged in connection with the beheading of two women from Norway and Denmark in Morocco, Sky News reports.  

6. #BREXIT: Opposition leaders in the UK have released their new year messages, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accusing the Conservatives of plunging Britain “into crisis over the complete mess they’ve made of Brexit“. Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to release her message later today. 

7. #BANGLADESH: Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has secured her third consecutive term in office with a landslide victory. Opposition politicians have condemned the vote as “farcical” amid violence and vote-rigging claims, BBC News reports.  

8. #ALL-ISLAND: Fianna Fáil and the SDLP are set to announce a phased process leading to their integration into one all-island party, according to the Irish Times. 

9. #EMBASSIES: About 2,300 Irish citizens received consular assistance from Irish embassies consulates-general and honorary consuls abroad, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has said. 

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		CCTV video shows Parkland school shooter telling student to leave before the massacre
    55,903  55
    2
    		Here's what the CEOs in some of Ireland's top companies earn
    48,815  46
    3
    		Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop
    43,536  28
    Fora
    1
    		These are the top Irish companies to watch in 2019
    119  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man United vs Bournemouth, Premier League
    42,615  34
    2
    		'A generation of footballers are dying without even knowing that they were footballers'
    34,698  9
    3
    		Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    24,769  82
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A ranking of the 15 very worst properties we spotted on the Dublin rental market in 2018
    7,936  1
    2
    		5 small ways to make January less shite than it usually is
    5,164  3
    3
    		I tried 10 Proseccos under €10, and here's what to stock up on for your NYE party
    4,374  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Timeline: The history of abortion in Ireland
    Timeline: The history of abortion in Ireland
    The number of reported measles cases in Ireland more than trebled this year
    Opinion: No one should be prosecuted for personal possession of drugs
    GARDAí
    Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop
    Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop
    Man dies after crash between two motorbikes and a car in west Limerick
    Gardaí to spend €250k a year for a 'vehicle recovery service'
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie championship in 2019?
    Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie championship in 2019?
    Poll: Who would you vote for if a general election was held today?
    Poll: Are you worried a robot could take your job?
    POLL
    Poll: Do you want a general election in 2019?
    Poll: Do you want a general election in 2019?
    Poll: How often do you break the speed limit?
    Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie