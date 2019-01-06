The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DONEGAL: A man has been charged with the murder of Jasmine McMonagle (27) in Donegal.

2. #COLLEGE GREEN: Dublin City Council spent over €600,000 on design consultants for the rejected College Green Plaza, documents released to TheJournal.ie show.

3. #SHUTDOWN: Talks aimed at ending a partial US government shutdown have made little progress but are to continue today, President Donald Trump has said.

4. #WEXFORD: A retired garda is working to track down the family of a man who was killed in the 1968 Tuskar Rock plane crash off the coast of Wexford.

5. #BREXIT: MPs are considering blocking amendments to the Finance Bill this week in a bid to create a government shutdown in Britain in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit, the Sunday Times reports.

6. #MALI: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is today beginning a week-long visit to Mali and Ethiopia, where he will meet members of the Irish Defence Forces and visit a UNHCR refugee camp.

7. #CCTV: Fianna Fáil has called on the government to speed up the installation of CCTV cameras to help local communities combat crime.

8. #DRIVING TESTS: Ministers and opposition TDs are lobbying the Road Safety Authority in an attempt to fast-track dirving tests for constituents, according to the Sunday Independent.

9. #HOUSING: Local residents have expressed their frustration at what they call serious delays in the development of 640 homes on public land in north Dublin.

